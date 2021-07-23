Purpose, Intention, and Compassion with Sharon P. Fisher
Sharon P. Fisher has always wanted to make the world a better place and she believes that nursing is her true calling. She is a board-certified Adult and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner located in Baltimore, Maryland. She is the owner of Nurtured Well, a women’s mental health practice, and she is also a co-author, wife, and mother. Sharon values community in the workplace and feels we can all learn something from one another. It is crucial to acknowledge your feelings as well as those around you and to never ignore the importance of self-care.thriveglobal.com
