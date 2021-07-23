Cancel
Santhal Hul: The first revolution against the British

By Adil Razvi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest and first tribal revolts ever in India is considered to be the ‘Hul Rebellion’. This happened in Santhal Pargana. The Santhal pargana extended from Bhagalpur in Bihar in the north to Odisha in the south and from Hazaribagh to the border of undivided Bengal. Like all other tribals, Santhal tribals also lived in the forests. They lived and farmed there in their traditional way. By the way, this fight was against the moneylenders and moneylenders who used to collect arbitrarily tax on the land of these tribals, gave loans at huge interest and forced them to pay crops along with the loans. As a result of which many times they were forced to give not only their crops to the moneylenders but also their domestic animals, plows, bullocks, land and crops. Very soon they all converted into bonded labor and then worked in the fields and houses of these moneylenders, moneylenders.

