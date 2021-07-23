Cancel
“We have to make major changes in our education policy to make students employable”

By Sharik Malik
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

For perhaps the first time in 100 years, smartphones and devices are changing the way children learn. At this time, due to the Corona crisis, smartphones and devices have emerged as the primary means of learning in the temporary absence of physical class. In the process, students are exploring new ways to create a learning path for themselves. Presently now learning is becoming student centric and children are starting the process of learning on their own.

EducationThrive Global

What Makes For Good Leadership in Education?

Effective leaders have qualities that give them the ability to inspire and motivate others. While each leader is unique, there are certain traits that leaders have in common to help them accomplish their goals. When it comes to educational leaders, here are some characteristics these leaders possess to benefit their school communities.
EducationAnderson Herald Bulletin

Editorial: Students, educators need support

As students return to school after a year of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will need the support of their teachers, parents and members of the community. The last year and a half has taken its toll on all of us as we’ve journeyed through the pandemic and its economic fallout, as well as a highly polarized political climate that culminated in a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol building.
Vancouver, WAClarkCountyToday

Letter: ‘Nothing will change in our schools if we keep electing union-backed candidates who are there to work for the union and teacher, not the students they were elected to work for’

Vancouver Public Schools student Melanie Gabriel offers her endorsement for Michelle Belkot for Vancouver School Board Position 2. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. My name is Melanie Gabriel and I...
Zionsville, INFox 59

Zionsville School Board votes to require masks for students 12 and under; ‘We make decisions based on what will keep students in school’

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– After the CDC changed their mask guidance Tuesday, recommending all vaccinated individuals once again mask up indoors, they also recommended students K-12 put their masks on too, regardless of vaccination history. Following this move, central Indiana schools have scrambled to make their own adjustments, some after the school...
Guilderland, NYaltamontenterprise.com

We can’t change the past, but we could try to make a better future

I will continue with the use of the honorific “alumna” to maintain her anonymity, and keep the below paragraph in mind when applied to my own experiences as I recount them here [“Woman claiming sexual abuse by her sixth-grade teacher in the 1960s files against GCSD,” The Altamont Enterprise, July 20, 2021].
Kidspittsburghparent.com

The Pandemic had a major impact on children’s socialization skills

Without the ability to interact with other children, our youth have been falling behind in the development of essential life skills, such as taking turns, sharing, following a schedule and communicating with others, which in turn can have a negative impact on academics. While children are lower at risk for...
Collegesthe University of Delaware

Making way for the whole student

The University of Delaware awards a rising first-year or sophomore student $1,500 for embodying the Blue Hen student values of respect, mentorship, engagement, innovation and openness. This annual recognition is facilitated through the Division of Student Life and Office of the Dean of Students, which are pleased to announce Kristina Holsapple as the 2021 Seitz Award recipient. Holsapple is a junior in the UD Honors College, where she quickly began making an impact on campus through the Honors MOSAIC and People of All Colors and Communities Together (PACCT) initiatives. Both are spearheaded by students and supported by the college faculty.
Kidsverywellhealth.com

Preparing Your Child with Autism for School After the Pandemic

If your child with autism is school-aged, you're facing an unprecedented challenge as they head back to school after the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are most schools opening with new rules and expectations, but they are also preparing for the possibility of additional COVID-19 spikes. Some schools are still requiring...
Educationscetv.org

New renewal courses, new savings

Make the most of the new school year by starting off with inspiring and helpful PD - and some renewal credits in your pocket too!. Teach and learn at the same time? Yes you can with the flexible courses offered by our two PD programs: TeacherStep and ETV Teacher Recertification Courses.
Educationcity-countyobserver.com

When Parents Choose,Students Excel

As parents check off their children’s back-to-school list and prepare for the start of another academic year, Indiana lawmakers are empowering families to take control of their children’s education. Indiana continues to be a national leader in. school choice. Hoosier students have a wide variety. of educational options, including traditional...
Visual Arttheartofeducation.edu

Finding Success With Collaboration at the Elementary Level

Finding Success With Collaboration at the Elementary Level. 1 Discover strategies and project ideas to engage elementary students in collaborative artmaking. 2 Learn ways to design large and small collaborative problem-solving opportunities. 3 Identify multiple strategies for managing the collaborative classroom. Although the idea of large-scale planning can feel overwhelming,...
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

Supplemental Instruction Coordinator

Duties: Administer the Supplemental Instruction Program, including consulting with faculty to select classes for which to provide supplemental leaders and to select and train the leaders coordinate their training sessions, and provide all record keeping necessary to document supplemental instruction sessions and students’ progress; provide data of supplemental instruction program with comparative data of non-Student Support Services participants; regularly observe actual supplemental instruction sessions; evaluate supplemental instruction leaders and recommend continuation or discontinuation of each leader; assist with Student Support Services participants’ advisement, pre-registration, and registration; provide consultative services to faculty; provide regular training and continual supervision of supplemental instruction leaders; provide consultation services to Student Support Services staff; provide study skills workshops to Student Support Services participants and perform other duties as needed or assigned.
New York City, NYmcny.edu

Library Connections in Remote Times #16: MCNY’s Men of Color in Higher Education Initiative

Brother to Brother: Education, Mentorship and Men of Color. On behalf of the library, I’d like to announce a new conversation and special collection. Both address one of the most striking and significant issues facing our college community and our nation: the profound inequity of education and educational attainment facing men of color. Michael Goodwin, adjunct professor at MCNY, is passionate about this issue. He recently hosted Collegiate Men of Color: Changing the Narrative of Men in Higher Edcuation a discussion with Black and Latino men with successful careers in higher education.
Collegescampuslifesecurity.com

Building Your Campus Project

Planning and collaboration builds solid foundation for future growth. The past school year required campus leaders to think on their feet as they addressed the evolving challenges presented by COVID-19. While the threat of the pandemic has not completely passed, this fall will undoubtedly bring new obstacles for campuses across the country to tackle so they can continue to provide a safe learning environment for all. When complications arise, whether expected or unforeseen, one of the biggest issues is communication. People need to understand what is happening and what is expected of them. The longer it takes to get a message out, the more potential there is for bad situations to worsen.
Visual Arttheartofeducation.edu

Understanding SLOs in the Art Room

1 Effectively plan and organize learning goals, student groups, and assessment tools aligned to an SLO. 2 Analyze SLO data to monitor progress toward mastery. 3 Evaluate student learning data to adjust and inform classroom instruction. School districts everywhere are using SLOs (student learning objectives) as a measurable way to...
Collegesgoodwin.edu

Why Study Business Administration?

The business world moves at a fast pace. It is always evolving with new technologies, and revolutionizing as more free-thinking entrepreneurs step onto the playing field. The industry is also becoming more appealing, as young, aspiring individuals are coming forward with new and innovative business models. The internet and social media have completely revolutionized the business field, and those considering business school may wonder “Why study business?” However, the better question is: Why not?
Collegespsychreg.org

7 Important Things to Consider When Choosing a College

Thinking about which college to attend after graduating from high school? When you complete high school, you already have an idea of a course that you want to pursue. However, choosing the ideal college can be daunting since there are many things that you should consider. Here are seven important things to consider when choosing a college.

