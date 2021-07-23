“We have to make major changes in our education policy to make students employable”

Planning and collaboration builds solid foundation for future growth. The past school year required campus leaders to think on their feet as they addressed the evolving challenges presented by COVID-19. While the threat of the pandemic has not completely passed, this fall will undoubtedly bring new obstacles for campuses across the country to tackle so they can continue to provide a safe learning environment for all. When complications arise, whether expected or unforeseen, one of the biggest issues is communication. People need to understand what is happening and what is expected of them. The longer it takes to get a message out, the more potential there is for bad situations to worsen.