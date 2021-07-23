Cancel
Karrishma Kar On How To Overcome Struggles In Life

By Alexander Maxwell
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn reality, at some point in our life, we all struggle. Even the most successful people you could ever think of go through that phase too. But even though we face these challenges, we have the choice on how to deal with or respond to that kind of situation. It is up to us to build and train our minds to be optimistic and unstoppable amidst trials and adversities in life. Those people who are thriving and achieving their dreams today are a testament to how people can overcome anything against all odds.

