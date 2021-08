…I always try to tell people to be themselves. Don’t try and imitate someone else. Draw inspiration from people you respect, but don’t try and be someone else. The reason great people are great isn’t that they followed some instruction manual on how to be great, or copied every aspect of someone’s life. They figured out how to be the best version themselves. Be comfortable as yourself, know your strengths and weaknesses, and be the person that is self-aware and powerful at the things you are good at. And then, the cherry on top is surrounding yourself with people who complement the things you are good at and fill in the gaps of the things you are not good at. A lot of this starts with being honest with yourself. You can’t be good at everything.