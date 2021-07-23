Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 Ford Escape PHEV Prices Slightly Increased From Last Year

fordauthority.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been roughly two years since the 2021 Ford Escape PHEV and Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring were revealed, and yet, those looking to buy one are still waiting for deliveries to begin. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, those folks mercifully won’t have to wait much longer, as we’re getting close to the start of deliveries for both highly-anticipated models. In the meantime, it seems that 2021 Ford Escape PHEV prices have increased across all trim levels, albeit not by a significant margin.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Escape#Phev#Ford Of Europe#Ford Authority#Sel Phev U0k#Titanium Phev#The Grand Touring#The Kuga Phev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra With 16 Miles Sparks Major Bidding War

Low-mile Ford Mustang examples built in modern times have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork recently, likely due in part to the fact that the collector car market is on fire. The latest is this pretty amazing 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. The ultimate Fox Body (save for the Cobra R) has always been a desirable machine, but this one has already reached ludicrous territory with a high bid of $105k (as of this writing) with six full days to go in the auction.
Carsmotor1.com

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Review: Modernizing Tradition

The stuck-in-its-ways Jeep Wrangler works just as well with some electrification. By now, you should know that Jeep (and the broader Stellantis organization) are going all-in on electrification, and it's about damn time. But while the timeline for an all-electric Jeep is unclear, the off-road brand is pushing forward with plug-in-hybrid models wearing the 4xe badge (pronounced for-bye-ee, not for-ecks-ee).
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Escape PHEV And Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring Info Revealed

Originally revealed way back in 2019, the Ford Escape PHEV and Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring have since been plagued by numerous delays. This year, the semiconductor chip crisis has presented yet another problem, but now, it appears that the wait for the 2021 Ford Escape PHEV and Corsair Grand Touring is nearly over, as Ford spokesperson, Mike Levine, told Ford Authority executive editor, Alex Luft, in a recent interview at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Used Chevy Spark Prices Have Increased Significantly In The Past Year

The average price of a used Chevy Spark has increased significantly in the past year, according to a recent study conducted by market research firm iSeeCars. In June of this year, a used Chevy Spark sold for an average of $13,892 – up by $4,015 from June 2020. That’s an increase of 40.6 percent in just 12 months on what is one of the most affordable new vehicles available today.
Pensacola, FLWEAR

REPORT: Used car prices have increased by 45% since last summer

Used car prices are on the rise. The U.S. Government reports the consumer price index for used cars has increased by 45% since June 2020. Channel 3 spoke with the General Sales Manager of the Pensacola Anderson Subaru, Paul Simpson. Simpson says his team is noticing the increase in pricing, because there is a shortage of new cars.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Best SUVs For 2021

The hardest thing about choosing the best SUVs on sale today is deciding what an SUV actually is. That's why we're doling out this superlative in multiple categories ranging from Best Mini SUV to Best Full-Size True SUV. In between we have categories for different size SUVs, luxury and non-luxury SUVs, and the aforementioned "True SUVs," which are the ones based on truck-like frames.
Retailfordauthority.com

Ford Stock Stable During Week Of July 26th – July 30th, 2021

The value of Ford stock remained stable during the July 26th, 2021 – July 30th, 2021 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.95, which represents a slight increase of 0.9 percent, or $0.12 per share, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $13.82. Movement & Ranges. Ford Stock Values...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco First Edition On Sale For $175,000

After suffering production delays, the first customer deliveries of the reborn Ford Bronco have finally started, although some early adopters are noticing some quality control issues. Demand for the off-roader has been so high that not everyone was lucky enough to secure an order for the 2021 model year. To...
Buying CarsCleanTechnica

Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyer Shares Horrible Dealership Experiences: Extreme Price Markups, Random $1000 Dealership Fees, & Enraged Salespeople

YouTube channel Get Energi, which is mostly about electric vehicles and deep dives into the latest EVs on the market, was created by an electrical test engineer whose passion is learning about EVs and sharing them with his audience. In the video below, he shared a horrible buying experience he had at a Ford dealership when he purchased his Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Economygmauthority.com

GM Brands Average Transaction Price Up Significantly Over Last Year

The combined average transaction price (ATP) for all U.S. GM brands was up nearly 14 percent year-over-year in June. Per a recent report from Kelley Blue Book, the estimated ATP for all U.S. GM brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC, was $48,700, representing a 13.9 percent year-over-year increase compared to the estimated ATP in June of 2020 ($42,749).
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 Chevy Blazer Is One Midsize SUV To Avoid, Says Consumer Reports

These days, there’s really no shortage of options in the midsize crossover SUV segment. However, according to a recent report from Consumer Reports, the 2021 Chevy Blazer is one midsize crossover SUV that is best avoided. According to Consumer Reports, the 2021 Chevy Blazer is primarily focused on aesthetics and...
CarsAutoblog

New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV coming before the end of the year

Mitsubishi was the first automaker to market with an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid crossover, the Outlander PHEV, which went on sale in some parts of the world as long ago as 2013. It hit the U.S. market in 2016 as a 2017 model and was just updated for 2021 with a more powerful electrified drivetrain and a bigger battery pack. But it was still based on the old Outlander architecture instead of the completely new non-PHEV Outlander that launched as a 2022 model and shared a lot of its underpinnings with the Nissan Rogue.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Sandy Munro’s Endorsement: Video

Former Ford engineer, owner of engineering consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc., and YouTuber Sandy Munro has spent the last several weeks dissecting and analyzing the Ford Mustang Mach-E, giving us a unique, in-depth look at the little details that truly make Ford’s EV crossover what it is. Munro also spent some time with the 2022 Ford Maverick and chief engineer Chris Mazur, and now, he’s had the chance to get a good look at the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning as well.
Carsfordauthority.com

Enhanced Lincoln EV Teaser Image Reveals Zephyr Inspired Front End

Last month, Lincoln announced that it will fully electrify its lineup by 2030, as well as launch its first all-electric vehicle next year, just in time for the luxury automaker’s 100th anniversary. At that time. we were treated to a few Lincoln EV teaser images, but only a couple of stylized interior shots and one very shadowy exterior image of the front end that doesn’t reveal much. Thus, Ford Authority decided to enhance this dark image and see if we could unveil any other details regarding the forthcoming EV.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Makes KBB List Of Best Off-Road Trucks

Vehicle valuation and automotive research company Kelley Blue Book recently recognized the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 in its list of the 10 Best Off-Road Trucks on sale today. As Kelley Blue Book points out, the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 is the most capable full-size pickup that General Motors makes, alongside the Sierra AT4’s corporate cousin, the Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss. To that end, the GMC Sierra AT4 includes a list of upgrades over the standard line of GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, including a factory suspension lift adding an additional two inches of ride height. The AT4 also runs a set of 32-inch Goodyear Duratrac tires, and upgraded Rancho shocks as well. In the nose, the AT4 deletes the front air dam to provide extra off-roading clearance on steep inclines.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

LS6-Powered 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Is The King Of Muscle Cars

Mag Auctions is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy