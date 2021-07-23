2021 Ford Escape PHEV Prices Slightly Increased From Last Year
It’s been roughly two years since the 2021 Ford Escape PHEV and Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring were revealed, and yet, those looking to buy one are still waiting for deliveries to begin. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, those folks mercifully won’t have to wait much longer, as we’re getting close to the start of deliveries for both highly-anticipated models. In the meantime, it seems that 2021 Ford Escape PHEV prices have increased across all trim levels, albeit not by a significant margin.fordauthority.com
