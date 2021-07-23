Gold Rush impresario set stage for S.F. to become great theater town

Of all the figures who made early San Francisco a great theater town, the most flamboyant, controversial and indispensable was an irrepressible Irishman from New York named Tom Maguire. Known as the “Napoleon of the stage,” Maguire was the city’s dominant theatrical producer for more than 20 years. Born in humble circumstances and blessed with an uncanny ability to bounce back from disaster, he was the perfect impresario for the Gold Rush city.