COVID-19’s Effects on Cardiac Imaging Protocols, Perspectives Still Unfolding

The panel reflects on the effects COVID-19 has had on their patients with dry eye disease. Lisa M. Nijm, MD, JD: Unfortunately, I have seen more patients suffering from dry eye disease since the COVID-19 pandemic [began], and it makes sense. We’ve all done exactly what we’re doing right now. Everybody is on computers all day, on phones, on iPads. We can’t get away from it. Kids’ screen time has increased dramatically with virtual school and everything else. I’ve certainly seen an uptick [in dry eye] during the pandemic, and I’ve seen it across all age groups. That’s the other thing. Often, we think of dry eye disease in older patients, but it’s actually across the board. It’s becoming more frequent among younger patients because we have other triggers that we’re looking at with effects of the pandemic—increased screen time and greater use of electronic devices along with all the normal things that go on (eg, allergies, wind, inflammatory diseases).