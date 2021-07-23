Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19’s Effects on Cardiac Imaging Protocols, Perspectives Still Unfolding

By Yael L. Maxwell
tctmd.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has greatly altered the practice of cardiovascular imaging, and while some trends may normalize, there will likely be lasting change. Last week’s 2021 Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT) meeting involved a session dedicated to the topic, where experts hashed out the details. From the need for...

www.tctmd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cts#Medical Imaging#Scct#Ppe#University Of Sao Paolo#Tctmd#Covid 19#Cvd#Royal Brompton Hospital#Md Lrb#Phd#University Of Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Existing drug may be effective in treating COVID-19

A new University of Chicago study has found that the drug masitinib may be effective in treating COVID-19. The drug, which has undergone several clinical trials for human conditions but has not yet received approval to treat humans, inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human cell cultures and in a mouse model, leading to much lower viral loads.
Public HealthScience News

Why it’s still so hard to find treatments for early COVID-19

More than a year and a half into the pandemic, researchers are beginning to get a handle on how the coronavirus makes people sick and what to do about it. That includes some valuable lessons about what doesn’t work. Now the trick is to find drugs or therapies that do work, especially for people who aren’t sick enough to go to the hospital. Early treatment may limit transmission of the virus and keep people out of overburdened hospitals.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

The Effects of COVID-19 on DED

The panel reflects on the effects COVID-19 has had on their patients with dry eye disease. Lisa M. Nijm, MD, JD: Unfortunately, I have seen more patients suffering from dry eye disease since the COVID-19 pandemic [began], and it makes sense. We’ve all done exactly what we’re doing right now. Everybody is on computers all day, on phones, on iPads. We can’t get away from it. Kids’ screen time has increased dramatically with virtual school and everything else. I’ve certainly seen an uptick [in dry eye] during the pandemic, and I’ve seen it across all age groups. That’s the other thing. Often, we think of dry eye disease in older patients, but it’s actually across the board. It’s becoming more frequent among younger patients because we have other triggers that we’re looking at with effects of the pandemic—increased screen time and greater use of electronic devices along with all the normal things that go on (eg, allergies, wind, inflammatory diseases).
Sangamon County, ILEffingham Radio

A Cardiologist’s Perspective On Long COVID

The following is a message from the HSHS Medical Group in partnership with Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois. There is no doubt the COVID-19 virus has affected millions across the United States, but what happens when COVID-19 symptoms don’t go away? In some cases, people are suffering long-term effects of the virus. These symptoms have caught the attention of cardiologists who are monitoring patients for elevated heart rates and potential heart damage. Brian Miller, MD, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular and president of the Sangamon County Board of Health, answers some questions about long COVID.
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Public HealthAMA

COVID-19 may have stirred a silent killer. Find out what to do.

Your patients could have no signs, no symptoms. They might not feel different at all. Or they could get headaches or nosebleeds, but they might never connect the dots. In other words, hypertension is easy to miss. And if left unchecked, high blood pressure can increase your patients’ risk of life-threatening conditions, including heart disease and stroke.
Diseases & Treatmentstctmd.com

Heart Failure Patients With AF Benefit From Early Rhythm Control

Early initiation of rhythm-control therapy in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure can reduce the risk of cardiovascular events—including hospitalization for worsening heart failure—over 5 years of follow-up, new data from EAST AFNET 4 reveal. Andreas Rillig, MD (Charité University Hospital of Berlin, Germany), presented the trial’s prespecified...
PharmaceuticalsExpress-Star

CDC explains the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines

Effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is addressed by the Centers for Disease Control. 1. Are the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the U.S. effective?. All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19 as seen in clinical trial settings. 2. What about in real...
Lansing, MIlcc.edu

Update on COVID-19 safety protocols

As case numbers drop and vaccinations increase, some safety measures – like mandatory masking, daily health screenings and physical distancing – are no longer required. Here is how you can continue to help keep everyone safe:. Continue to wear a mask if you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, or if...
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

COVID-19 vaccines effective against delta variant

An infectious disease expert said that COVID-19 vaccines are still effective against the delta variant. Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, said the delta variant of COVID-19 appears to spread faster and may be more likely to cause hospitalization. "If...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy