If you are any kind of chef worth your Hawaiian black lava salt, you know that dried herbs simply won't do, and that you've absolutely got to have the fresh kind. Best of all is if you can pluck them fresh from your very own kitchen garden each morning, but we can't all combine cooking skills with green thumbs, now, can we? Making regular trips to the market to buy the freshest produce every day is also a thing you can do, but it's a lot easier to find room in your schedule for this if you work for a restaurant and daily market trips are part of your job.