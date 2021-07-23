ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Buffalo River Rampage returns Aug. 7 at Resort

readtheleader.com
 2021-07-23

The Buffalo River Rampage will be back on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021—after missing a year due to COVID-19—at Buffalo River Resort on the banks of the county’s scenic stream.  The event, which features multiple competitions...

www.readtheleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

AAU Snake River Shootout Returns This Winter

LEWISTON - The AAU Snake River Shootout will make its return to the LCSC Activity Center next month, after a hiatus last year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will begin Friday, December 17, 2021, and last through the weekend. LC State will host four tournaments in the winter, all sponsored by Happy Day Eats.
SPORTS
Neshoba Democrat

Pearl River Resort to reopen Silver Star buffet this Friday

CHOCTAW — The Buffet at Silver Star Casino will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, just in time for Thanksgiving, the Pearl River Resort announced last week. “The Buffet will be self-service and will feature old favorites like fried chicken, catfish, freshly carved prime rib, a variety of home-cooked vegetables, fresh salads and delicious desserts,” resort officials said in a statement. “There will be new dedicated food stations for Asian cuisine and pizza.”
LIFESTYLE
wtvy.com

Geneva Festival on the Rivers returns in 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After two years of forced cancellation due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty the pandemic brought, the Geneva River Festival will return in 2022. This upcoming year the committee is expecting thousands to gather at Robert A. Fowler Memorial Park, known as the junction. Wynnton Melton, Chairman...
GENEVA, AL
News4Jax.com

Rockville Returns... with A New Home in Daytona! | River City Live

Welcome to Rockville returns to the area after taking a break last year. The return brings some new vibes, though. The new venue is the Daytona Speedway. There are now 4 days instead of 3. It will make for an epic experience as Metallica headlines two nights. Slipknot and Disturbed headline Thursday and Saturday respectively. Expect much of the same when it comes to food, fun and other experiences available this weekend. As an added bonus… River City Live is giving away 4 day passes courtesy of Danny Wimmer Presents. Head over to our RCL Facebook page for details.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Buffalo River Rampage#Firstbank#Smoke N Willies#Chamber Perrycountytn Com
coladaily.com

Saluda Shoals Holiday Lights on the River returning this month

Holiday lighting and decorations will be going up soon all around the Midlands, and Saluda Shoals is preparing to add to the festivities. Holiday Lights on the River will be returning Nov. 24. Running nightly through December, the drive-through light show will feature dancing trees and millions of colorful lights....
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Denver

Winter Park Officially Opens For 2021/2022 Season

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park opened its gondolas for the first time this 2021/2022 season on Nov. 17. Last year, the resort opened in early December. (credit: CBS) The resort also unveiled its new Winter Park Resort app which, officials say, gives visitors most services, like stat tracking, ordering food and real-time lift updates, at their fingertips. One such service is the trail map. Ski season is officially here! Lifts will spin until 4pm today. Don’t forget to stop by Derailer between 11-3 for $1 @CoorsLight (while supplies last) and your chance to win some new swag! Must be 21+. See the full rules here: https://t.co/71rZuE5WlA pic.twitter.com/sOov9gOiKm — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) November 17, 2021 The resort says it will save more than 12,000 lbs. of paper by eliminating the trail maps. They also recognize the sentimental aspect of getting a physical map, the resort says they will still be for sale throughout the Village. “We’re making good on our commitments to the planet, our community and the next generation of mountain adventurers,” said Liz Agostin, Vice President of Marketing for Winter Park Resort. The app is free and available to all riders. The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season.
WINTER PARK, CO
whiterivernow.com

Spread the word: White River Wonderland returns Nov. 24

Each winter, the light display that earned Batesville recognition as the Christmas Capital of Arkansas takes over Riverside Park for locals and visitors to experience a magical holiday season on the White River. The City of Batesville and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced White River Wonderland will...
BATESVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
IGN

Rampages - Washington Beach

This is pretty simple, mainly because the MP5 is easy to aim (just press R1 to target or retarget). Find a group of dudes, then lock on to them one by one and spray. You'll cut through 25 in no time.
LIFESTYLE
2 On Your Side

WNY native returns to Buffalo, opens Mexican restaurant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York's "taco trail" is growing with the addition of the new Hombre y Lobo in downtown Buffalo. "Hombre y Lobo" means "man and wolf" in Spanish. It's is a colorful restaurant on Swan Street where the old Black Button Distilling used to be, serving street style tacos and cocktails inspired by owner Ryan DiFranco's travels to Mexico.
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Stone Crab JAM returns Saturday to downtown Crystal River

Cool weather, claws and eclectic entertainment will greet event goers at the 14th annual Stone Crab JAM Music Festival on Saturday throughout downtown Crystal River as the event makes its return after being postponed a year ago. The Stone Crab JAM, presented by the Kings Bay Rotary Club, will run...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Bay News 9

Central Florida resorts eye the return of international travelers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As the U.S. welcomes back vaccinated international travelers, many Central Florida attractions, restaurants and hotels are gearing up. As international travelers beginning returning to Central Florida, hotels and resorts are gearing up for their arrival. Officials with Avanti International say international tourists make up as much...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Six co-workers split winning $100K Powerball prize

BALTIMORE, MD—Six people who work for a home products company in Baltimore didn’t hit the jackpot, but they’re splitting a big prize after matching all but one number in the November 6 Powerball drawing. Because they added the Power Play option to the ticket, they doubled their third-tier $50,000 prize to $100,000! Adding Double Play to the ticket gave them … Continue reading "Six co-workers split winning $100K Powerball prize" The post Six co-workers split winning $100K Powerball prize appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy