Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary and Quadrilogy bundles released
Activision has released two new Crash Bandicoot bundles on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch to celebrate the franchise’s upcoming 25th anniversary. The first of these new bundles is the Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary bundle, which contains Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. While the second is the Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy bundle, which includes Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.egmnow.com
