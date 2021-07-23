Sweaty soul music with The Burroughs at Concert on the Commons

TETON VILLAGE, WYO – Celebrating eleven seasons of free, family-friendly concerts in Teton Village, the annual Concert on the Commons lineup is in full swing. For the next six Sundays, you’ll have the opportunity to hear big band soul, reggae, pop, bluegrass and beyond. Produced by Poppa Presents, the concerts are presented by Teton Village Association (TVA) with support from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) and all TVA business partners.