GTA Online players will have become well acquainted with the new vehicles added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update by now, but unless you’re just absolutely rolling in in-game funds, you’ve probably had to make some compromises about which vehicles you bought first. If that’s the case, you can cross one of the new rides off your wishlist this week by getting it for free. The only catch is that you have to be skillful enough to win a few Sprints, but if you can, you’ll be able to easily add the vehicle to your garage.