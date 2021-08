Amid the pandemic, the game industry has reached a whole new world with users spending a lot of time playing to keep themselves entertained. According to Statista, in 2020, the online gaming industry will be valued at Rs 76 billion and by 2023, the amount will reach Rs 155 billion. The coders need to seamlessly work on the development to get well-animated and flashy video games. Hence, comes the programming skills that one needs to know to ensure that they can develop the right game.