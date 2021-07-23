Cancel
Video Games

Football Manager to add women's football teams

By Heidi Nicholas
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports Interactive announced that it will be adding women's football teams to the Football Manager series, adding that it's "one sport, one game." Over on the Football Manager site, Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson explains that the studio has "no interest whatsoever in making a standalone women's football version of Football Manager," as it intends instead to add women's football teams into the Football Manager series itself. "One sport, one game," adds Jacobson.

