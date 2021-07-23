Football Manager to add women's football teams

Despite coming off of their second playoff appearance in three years, the Bears weren’t favorably rated in EA Sports’ upcoming Madden NFL 22 video game. EA Sports recently released both their team ratings and player ratings for the game, which will be released Aug. 20 for next-gen and current-gen consoles. The Bears find themselves in the bottom half of the league in terms of overall ranking, placing 21st with a 79 overall rating. Though they have the third-best defense with an 87 overall unit, their team rating is dragged down by a sixth-worst 73 overall offense.