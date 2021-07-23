Cancel
Best Lenovo deals: Up to 70% off on back-to-school laptops

By Hilda Scott
laptopmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Lenovo deals slash up to 70% off select laptops. During the sitewide sale, save big on Lenovo ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops and Chromebooks. Right now, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 for $1,115 via Lenovo coupon, "E15DEAL". Normally, this laptop retails for $2,229 so that's $1,115 in savings which is 50% off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Lenovo laptop and one of the best back-to-school deals we've had all month.

www.laptopmag.com

