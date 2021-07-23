Cancel
Education

Registration Open for Repairer Driven Education at SEMA

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 9 days ago

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists SCRS) announced that registration is now open for the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the 2021 SEMA Show. The SEMA Show offers an attendee experience like no other trade show on the planet. It’s the best place to see the newest and greatest in automotive products and technology, network with colleagues and interact with the brightest minds in the industry. It also provides a unique opportunity to sharpen your business through knowledge acquisition at the most comprehensive collision industry education session held during the year.

