The protected lists have been revealed and so too has a shift in strategy by most teams when it comes to making players available for Wednesday’s expansion draft. Unlike the Vegas expansion draft of 2017, several teams have opted to protect their value contracts, young players on team-friendly deals, as opposed to established veterans on sizeable contracts. Big-name players like Carey Price, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Mark Giordano are up for grabs as teams hope to avoid losing players with the potential to become the next Jonathan Marchessault or William Karlsson whom Vegas took from Florida and Columbus, respectively.