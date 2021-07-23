Cancel
Amy Winehouse remembered on 10th anniversary of her death

By Jed Leather
It has been 10 years since Amy Winehouse tragically passed away.

Devastated fans left flowers outside her home as a tribute to her memory.

The singer’s family set up the Amy Winehouse Foundation after her death plus an East London shelter to help women maintain recovery after rehab.

Amy released her debut album ‘Frank’ in 2003 but shot to superstardom after releasing second album ‘Back to Black’ in 2006, which featured the Grammy winning song ‘Rehab’ and hits like ‘Back to Black’, and ‘You Know I’m No Good.’

