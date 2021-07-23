Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself as a transgender woman

Actor Tommy Dorfman has reintroduced herself as a transgender woman, revealing on social media that her pronouns are she/her.

In the Instagram post, Dorfman said that she is especially grateful ‘to every single trans person who walked this path’.

She told Time that she has been privately identifying and living as a woman for a year now. Dorfman, who played Ryan Shaver in 13 Reasons Why, has been documenting her transition on Instagram.

She said she wanted to let the world see what transitioning looked like. Dorfman is keeping her first name as she was named after her mother's brother, who died shortly after she was born.

“I love my name, I want to keep my name and give new life to my name,” she said.