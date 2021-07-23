‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere: Football Is…Death?! (RECAP)

AFC Richmond and England’s most unorthodox Football coach, Ted Lasso, has returned. The first episode of the new season started, and right from the beginning, the new season came off as a bit unorthodox. Many would have predicted that season 2 picks up moments after AFC Richmond’s relegation at the hands of Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and Manchester City, but it seems everyone has moved forward. The second season in many ways is about rebirth, and the first episode really sets that up beautifully. How our favorite lot from AFC Richmond accomplishes that remains to be seen. Here are 5 takeaways from the season 2 premiere of Ted Lasso.