Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere: Football Is…Death?! (RECAP)

republic-online.com
 10 days ago

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere: Football Is…Death?! (RECAP) When a fan-favorite player suffers the ‘yips’ as a result of a soccer-related tragedy, Ted and team bring in Dr. Sharon Fieldstone.

www.republic-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Soccer
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Premiere: AFC Richmond Suffers Loss After Important Figure Dies

[Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere spoilers ahead.] Season 2 of Ted Lasso has begun and the premiere episode gets off to a surprising start. AFC Richmond is struggling to start the season as they have posted seven consecutive ties. However, they have a chance to earn a much-needed win when Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) earns a penalty kick in extra time in a 2-2 battle against Nottingham Forest. However, as Dani kicked the ball the team mascot Earl runs to the goal to catch a bird and gets hit with the ball. The greyhound dies due to the injuries he suffered.
Sportscoolmompicks.com

The coolest Ted Lasso gifts, just in time for Season 2

The AFC Richmond fans say it’s the hope that kills you, but I’m here to say that it’s really the anticipation — of Ted Lasso Season 2, obvs. Luckily, it’s finally here, starting July 23, and I can almost taste the homemade biscuits. So to tide myself over, I’ve been browsing the most fun Ted Lasso gifts to share with all your fellow wankers. I mean, friends who are also fans.
TV & VideosFremont Tribune

REVIEW: 'Ted Lasso' roars back for season two

If you have no clue who “Ted Lasso” is, now might be the time to learn. Nominated for 20 Emmys, the AppleTV+ series was a balm for audiences stuck in the house during the coronavirus pandemic. Like a modern-day Forrest Gump, he “aw-shucksed” his way into the head office of...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Star Sarah Niles Explains How Michael Jordan Helped Her Prepare for Role (Exclusive)

Sarah Niles is the newest cast member of Ted Lasso, playing the role of Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, who makes her debut in the Season 2 premiere. Sharon is a sports psychologist brought in to help AFC Richmond players with different problems they are having. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Niles explained how Michael Jordan helped her prepare to play the role of Sharon.
TV & VideosRogersville Review

Jason Sudeikis on Transforming Into ‘Ted Lasso’ Alter Ego Led Tasso (VIDEO)

Score! Apple TV+’s feel-good sports comedy Ted Lasso is just as funny and heartwarming in its sophomore season as it was in its beloved first round. And it was really beloved. The freshman series made Emmys history recently with a record-breaking 20 nominations — a new high for a first-season comedy. Though all was — mostly — well at the end of the last season (despite the team losing their final match and getting relegated), this time around, the characters on and around the AFC Richmond team are going to get shaken up even more.
TV & VideosComplex

Pitch Perfect: ‘Ted Lasso’ Excels in Season 2

I arrived late to Ted Lasso. I didn’t watch the Apple TV+ series until I devoured the series over a day in February of this year; I suddenly found myself with enough free time to sit and binge something without interruption and specifically chose the Jason Sudeikis-led series because of the admiration it’d received across my timeline. I didn’t know specifics outside of its plot—American college football coach Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) is unexpectedly and inexplicably recruited to coach the fledgling English Premier League team, AFC Richmond—but otherwise dove in.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Ted Lasso - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Ted Lasso has started airing on AppleTV. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

‘Ted Lasso’ recap: Season two, episode one – “Goodbye Earl”

AFC Richmond and England’s most unorthodox Football coach, Ted Lasso, has returned. The first episode of the new season started, and right from the beginning, the new season came off as a bit unorthodox. Many would have predicted that season 2 picks up moments after AFC Richmond’s relegation at the hands of Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and Manchester City, but it seems everyone has moved forward. The second season in many ways is about rebirth, and the first episode really sets that up beautifully. How our favorite lot from AFC Richmond accomplishes that remains to be seen. Here are 5 takeaways from the season 2 premiere of Ted Lasso.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Ted Lasso season 2 premiere review: "Should propel the show onto new, braver heights"

By now, everyone knows the score. Thanks to the seemingly never-ending glut of platitudes from friends and family, we’re all firmly aware that Ted Lasso is better than it has any right to be and is what we all need right now. It’s chicken soup for the soul, all wrapped up in an energetic, Midwestern ball with a penchant for pop culture references and pullovers. To put your fears to rest, the second season is still all those things – and more.
Premier Leaguelrmonline.com

Ted Lasso Premiere Is A Win Even If AFC Richmond End In A Draw

Without a doubt, the surprise of 2020 was the premiere of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. With everything negative that happened in 2020, this show was a bright spot to look at. An American Football Coach being hired to coach the AFC Richmonds football team just seemed so right. This past Friday was the premiere of the second season where Ted and the AFC Richmond club are trying to get back into the English Premier League. Here at The Geeky Jocks we will be breaking down each episode and celebrating the mind of Ted Lasso.
TV Seriesknpr

'Ted Lasso' Recap: Season 2 Returns With Dogs, Yips And Bad Dates

This is a recap of the first episode of season 2 of Ted Lasso. You absolutely should not read it if you don't want to be spoiled. You've been warned!. In a strong season premiere, Ted Lasso survives a risky opening scene and opens a new line of inquiry: What about the problems a miracle coach doesn't know how to fix?

Comments / 0

Community Policy