How to cool your home without relying on air conditioning

As the mercury ticked upward in Portland, Ore., last month, I braced for my apartment to become unbearable. Normally, my un-air-conditioned basement unit would be fine for the Pacific Northwest's temperate summers. But these are not normal times. Climate change has lengthened and intensified heat waves, pushing temperatures to unheard-of extremes. In Portland, a new all-time high was set three days in a row: First, 108 degrees Fahrenheit. Then 113 degrees. Then 116.