Barbourville, KY

Letters to the Editor: Barbourville commended for ‘job well done’ during Little League tourney

By Leah Marcum London, Ky
nolangroupmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe people of Barbourville need to be commended for a job well done hosting the 11-12 year old Little League District Tournament last week. As the parent of a North Laurel player, our family made five trips to the ballpark and every single time was a pleasant experience. There was plenty of parking, friendly folks working the concessions, and a phenomenal grounds crew that worked extremely hard to get the field playable after several hours of rain on Saturday evening.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

