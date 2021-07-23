Letters to the Editor: Barbourville commended for ‘job well done’ during Little League tourney

The people of Barbourville need to be commended for a job well done hosting the 11-12 year old Little League District Tournament last week. As the parent of a North Laurel player, our family made five trips to the ballpark and every single time was a pleasant experience. There was plenty of parking, friendly folks working the concessions, and a phenomenal grounds crew that worked extremely hard to get the field playable after several hours of rain on Saturday evening.