Restaurant supply stores are the best places to buy kitchen tools

Seattle has some of the best restaurants in the country. A few summers ago, as I worked in New York and my partner worked in the Emerald City, I flew out to stay with him. We didn't so much plan an itinerary as we planned meals — breakfast, lunch, and dinner; snacks between breakfast, lunch, and dinner — many of which were at Renee Erickson's great restaurants. After cooking her recipes for years, one of my trip goals was to finally enjoy her food in person. And did we ever. But we also stumbled upon a lot of other wonderful eats. I spoke with my Food52 colleagues to get their takes on the best restaurants in Seattle, and here are our top 13 spots in no particular order.