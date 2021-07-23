Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Holds Award Ceremony to Honor Troopers and Officers

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (July 22, 2021) – Today, Kentucky State Police (KSP) held the annual achievement awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 62 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s ceremony was postponed until it was safe to hold an in-person event in accordance with Healthy at Work and CDC guidelines. The achievement awards presented were for acts of service that occurred during 2019.

