Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Use Cyren’s expert services to give your Office 365 users and admins peace of mind

Computerworld
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor security teams who are swamped with cyber alerts and struggling to investigate and resolve threats, Cyren Incident Response Service (CIRS) is ready to step in and shoulder that burden for you. With CIRS consultants constantly on the lookout for suspicious emails, mailbox anomalies, and cyber trends, you can assure fast and effective response to malicious attacks that threaten your Office 365 users and your business.

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office 365#Cirs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyComputerworld

Protect your Office 365 users and your business against evasive phishing attacks

Evasive phishing, BEC and fraud attempts are getting past existing email defenses. The sophistication of these attacks makes them increasingly successful in avoiding detection and fooling your employees, including those who’ve been through Security Awareness and Training (SAT) programs. Cyren Inbox Security provides a critical layer of security where it’s needed most – right in the user mailbox. When evasive phishing and other threats get past traditional security barriers, Cyren detects them and automatically remediates all affected mailboxes, eliminating the attack before it impacts your organization.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Windows 10 Vulnerability Allows Any User to Become an Admin

As discovered by BleepingComputer, a massive security hole has been found in Windows 10 (see how to get Windows 10 for free or cheap) and Windows 11 that allows local account users to access sensitive account information of both local and administrator accounts. This issue extends to the point where local accounts can change passwords of admin accounts, allowing potential attackers full access to the PC.
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft takes down domains used to scam Office 365 users

Microsoft's Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) has seized 17 malicious domains used by scammers in a business email compromise (BEC) campaign targeting the company's customers. The domains taken down by Microsoft were so-called "homoglyph" domains registered to resemble those of legitimate business. This technique allowed the threat actors to impersonate companies when communicating with their clients.
Softwaretechxplore.com

Windows 10/11 vulnerability exposes admin passwords to local users

A Twitter user has found and made public a Windows 10/11 vulnerability that exposes admin passwords to local users who can then escalate their privileges up to admin, giving them total system access. As he notes on his posts, he found that Windows Security Account Manager (SAM) data could be read by users with very limited privileges, giving them access to admin passwords. Microsoft apparently caught wind of the vulnerability and posted an Executive Summary of the issue on its Security Vulnerability page.
TechnologyTechRadar

Best data loss prevention service of 2021

The best data loss prevention (DLP) services provide an effective way to prevent data loss through unsecured storage or through malicious exfiltration. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. The best data loss prevention (DLP) services aim to prevent the loss of data through unsecured storage or...
NFLthreatpost.com

NSA Warns Public Networks are Hacker Hotbeds

Agency warns attackers targeting teleworkers to steal corporate data. The U.S. National Security Agency is offering advice to security teams looking for wireless best practices to protect corporate networks and personal devices. The recommendations, while pedestrian in scope, do offer system administrators a solid cheat sheet to share with their work-from-home crowd and mobile workforces.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Windows “HiveNightmare” bug could expose system files to non-admin users

An attacker who exploits this flaw could use system privileges to install programs, view or delete data, and create accounts with full user rights. Another day, another Windows bug. Following a string of recent flaws discovered in Windows, the latest vulnerability dubbed "HiveNightmare" could allow someone to compromise your system by exploiting a security weakness that affects the Registry. At this point, no patch is available to fix the flaw; instead Microsoft is offering a series of workarounds designed to protect your computer from this new dilemma.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

GitLab Open-sources Package Hunter, Falco-based Tool to Detect Malicious Code

GitLab has released a new open-source tool, Package Hunter, aimed to detect malicious code by running your project dependencies inside a sandbox. Package Hunter leverages Falco to detect unexpected application behaviour at runtime. Package Hunter is a tool to analyze a program's dependencies for malicious code and other unexpected behavior...
Technologyaithority.com

Robotic Process Automation Prone to Cyber Attacks: Beroe Inc.

While Human Intervention Can Be Significantly Reduced With the Adoption of Robotic Process Automation, the Move Runs a Risk of Facing Cyber Threats. The adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has numerous advantages. However, it also has its set of challenges, including cyber threats. Data theft, misusing privileged access and denial-of-service are common and emerging constraints of RPA growth, posing significant vulnerabilities to organizations.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to find out Application Process ID on Windows 11/10

Do you know that each process that runs on your Windows is assigned a specific number for identification? In this guide, we show you what is Process ID and how you can find out Application Process ID on Windows 10/11. What is the Process ID (PID) on Windows 11/10. Every...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

AppOmni’s platform protects companies against cloud and SaaS breaches

From ransomware to data breaches, global cybersecurity incidents against organizations, governments, and individuals are on the rise. There have been a multitude of attacks over the past year, from SolarWinds and Kaseya to the Microsoft Exchange attack and the breach of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier. As the sophistication, complexity, and...
SoftwareComputerworld

For Windows security, what we have is a failure to communicate

Microsoft last week reported $60 billion in profit and $165 billion in sales for its most recent year — with a staggering increase in cloud revenues. But that good news comes in a year when not a day goes by without reports of another security issue, another ransomware attack. Yes, Windows 11 will require hardware that should bring with it better security, but it comes at a price. Most users have systems that won’t support Windows 11, so we’ll be stuck using Windows 10.
WPRI

Expert shares ways to use social media to help with your career growth

In 2021, if used strategically, Social Media can be a valuable resource that can help you in a variety of ways. One of those is to help you advance your career and professional growth. To help break this down further, this morning we were joined by Judy Toland, a Transformational Marketing and Sales executive, with an engineering foundation, who joined Facebook in July 2019 as VP, Head of Scaled Solutions, Global Business Marketing.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

Become Your Business's IT and Cybersecurity Expert

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Cyber attacks are on the rise worldwide, but they're increasing at an especially...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Zerto 9 brings immutability and automation for ransomware resilience

Zerto announced the general availability of Zerto 9, significantly advancing its capabilities in the fight against ransomware. Offering new immutability and automation features, Zerto 9 also provides enhanced cloud data management and protection capabilities for end users and managed service providers, new backup capabilities including support for additional cloud platforms, and cloud tiering to deliver secure and cost-effective archive storage and simplified management.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SysTools Cloud Migration Service simplifies cloud data migration

Moving from one cloud to another cloud is too much hassle, main pain points in cloud migration are implementation, downtime, teams struggle and fear of data loss. To ease the process and mitigate the risk of data loss, SysTools has introduced SysTools Cloud Migration Service and it gives smooth and frictionless data migration experience to SysTools customers.
Technologypcplusnetworks.com

How to strengthen your BYOD security

Many businesses are adopting bring your own device (BYOD) policies as more employees work from home. The problem is, if you’re not careful, BYOD can expose your company to major cybersecurity risks, including the following. Loss or theft of devices – Employees often bring their personal devices wherever they go....

Comments / 0

Community Policy