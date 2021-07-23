Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Protect your Office 365 users and your business against evasive phishing attacks

Computerworld
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvasive phishing, BEC and fraud attempts are getting past existing email defenses. The sophistication of these attacks makes them increasingly successful in avoiding detection and fooling your employees, including those who’ve been through Security Awareness and Training (SAT) programs. Cyren Inbox Security provides a critical layer of security where it’s needed most – right in the user mailbox. When evasive phishing and other threats get past traditional security barriers, Cyren detects them and automatically remediates all affected mailboxes, eliminating the attack before it impacts your organization.

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Attacks#Office 365#Bec#Cyren Inbox Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyComputerworld

Use Cyren’s expert services to give your Office 365 users and admins peace of mind

For security teams who are swamped with cyber alerts and struggling to investigate and resolve threats, Cyren Incident Response Service (CIRS) is ready to step in and shoulder that burden for you. With CIRS consultants constantly on the lookout for suspicious emails, mailbox anomalies, and cyber trends, you can assure fast and effective response to malicious attacks that threaten your Office 365 users and your business.
InternetBeta News

How real live phishing emails can help protect users [Q&A]

Phishing remains one of the most popular attack vectors for cybercriminals. But traditional defenses relying on filtering or raising user awareness via training aren't always effective. We spoke to Lior Kohavi, chief technology officer at enterprise SaaS security specialist Cyren to discover how a new approach is using genuine attacks...
TechnologyForbes

A New Attack Vulnerability For Your Business: Your Clients

CTO and CISO at BeyondTrust, overseeing the company's technology for privileged and remote access solutions. As we approach the mid-year of 2021, we have all been painfully educated on the threats to our supply chains. Whether these attacks affect products like commercial oil and gas or software solutions we license, a successful cybersecurity attack against our supply chain can have painful real-world ramifications.
TechnologyItproportal

Cybercriminals launch targeted phishing attacks against Microsoft 365 users

Cybercriminals continue to abuse Microsoft branding to steal personal information, corporate data and account credentials, a new report suggests. According to email security company Vade, Microsoft is the cloud brand most frequently impersonated in phishing attacks. It’s also the company to feature in the greatest number of phishing emails since 2018.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Microsoft Teams now protects you from phishing attacks

Microsoft Teams now protects against phishing attacks with Safe Links in Microsoft Defender for Office 365. The feature scans links at the time someone clicks them because attackers can redirect clicks after they've been sent. Microsoft's systems block over 100 million phishing emails per month. Microsoft Teams now works with...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Secure your business emails and files with Encrypt Office for just $60

According to industry experts, around $2.9 million is lost to cybercrime every minute. This amount is only going to rise in the coming years. Not every business has the resources for a full security department. But there are some easy and affordable ways to protect your data. Encrypt Office is...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Microsoft Teams already includes protection against phishing

Security on the Internet and in the applications you have on your smartphone or computer is essential. Nobody wants their machine to be infected in any way, either by downloading a file received or by entering a web page. For this, the different companies always work on providing new security options and in the case of Microsoft will now have phishing protection in its Teams app.
Technologyperfectconnectionsinc.com

Why Network Security Is Critical For Protecting Your Home Or Business

For those who own alarm systems, whether they are video surveillance, access control, burglary, or fire protection, our systems watch over us and protect us around the clock. But in today’s day and age, just about everything is connected to the internet. In many cases, this includes our alarm system. And like any device that is connected to the internet, if not taken care of properly, it can be at risk of attack from hackers. With the upcoming launch of 5G, it is extremely important this year to protect anything connected to your home network to prevent these cyber attacks.
Technologysouthfloridareporter.com

Protecting Your Business with Veeam Cloud Backup

All business owners want to take whatever steps necessary to protect their ventures, and there are many protective measures you can take. Measures such as protecting the building and equipment with security systems are commonplace, as is taking out insurance against a range of problems. However, what about protection for...
SoftwareMac Observer

Microsoft Warns Office 365 Users of New Phishing Campaign

Microsoft’s Security Intelligence team issued a warning on Twitter to be on the lookout for an active phishing campaign targeting Office 365 users. Phishing is when an attacker emails or texts people pretending to be a legitimate company to trick them into giving up their personal information. A common phishing attack is an email that looks like it came from your bank. When you click on the log in button via the email, it takes you to a website posing as the bank’s website, and it steals your username and password when you log in.
NFLhelpnetsecurity.com

Protect your smartphone from radio-based attacks

By now, most of us are aware that smartphones are powerful computers and should be treated as such. It’s not a coincidence that most of the security tips given to smartphone users – such as refraining from opening suspicious links or downloading untrusted apps – also apply to PCs. But...
EconomySFGate

3 Ways to Protect Your Business Without Hiring a Lawyer

There are a lot of benefits to being a business owner: control over your schedule, unlimited income potential, choosing projects you genuinely enjoy. But there is a lot of responsibility too. What if you don’t get the legal stuff right? What steps should take to protect yourself and your business? What can you do on your own, and when should you hire a lawyer?
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Phishing Attacks Often Target Small Businesses – Here’s What to Watch for

Scammers target businesses with phishing emails all the time, pretending to be legitimate customers or vendors asking for payment. While any company can be vulnerable to this type of attack, small- to medium-size companies are particularly vulnerable because it is easier for a scammer to do a bit of research online and identify the right people to impersonate or send a phishing email to. A quick social media search or a visit to a corporate website can quickly identify key people such as the CEO, company directors, accounting staff, or office managers who may be able to facilitate a requested fraudulent payment.
Economyccenterdispatch.com

5 Prep Steps to Protect and Power Your Business

(Family Features) An unexpected event such as a seasonal storm can wreak havoc on your business. While you may not be able to manage Mother Nature, you can take steps to protect your business against the impact of a natural disaster. In honor of National Preparedness Month, consider these tips...
Small BusinessTulsa World

Business viewpoint: Protecting your small business from a data breach

Data breaches are on the rise, and small businesses need to be thinking about how to protect themselves. According to a report by the National Cyber Security Alliance, small businesses have seen a 400%-plus increase in cyberattacks over the last two years. Ironically, this same report said that 60% of the small businesses surveyed felt they were an unlikely target of cybercriminals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy