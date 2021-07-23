MSSU choral society schedules patriotic concert

The MSSU Choral Society's annual patriotic concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at Joplin's First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th St.

The concert will be the first for Melissa Belk, the choir's new artistic director and conductor. Accompanist Clint Newby will perform a piano solo.

The 35-voice mixed choir will present a variety of patriotic music including “Our America,” a medley of familiar songs; “Homeward Bound,” a ballad by Marta Keen; Irving Berlin’s “Alexander’s Ragtime Band”; "America the Beautiful”; and the chorus’s signature song, “One Song,” by Marvin Hamlisch.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Details: 417-208-9654.