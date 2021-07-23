Cancel
Video Games

Blizzard botched Warcraft III remake after internal fights, costs

By Bloomberg
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard Entertainment’s disastrous remake of the classic video game Warcraft III last year was the result of mismanagement and financial pressures, according to newly revealed documents and people with knowledge of the failed launch. The release also reflected Blizzard’s significant cultural changes in recent years, as corporate owner Activision Blizzard Inc. has pushed the developer to cut costs and prioritize its biggest titles.

