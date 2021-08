If you're tired of hearing about electric cars, things are unlikely to get less electric in the future. President Biden is in talks with automakers about proposed changes to mileage standards for new cars, and he's asking them to commit to making at least 40 percent of the vehicles they sell electric by the end of the decade. Since many automakers have already declared their intentions of moving toward electrification, the talks are focused largely on charging infrastructure and possible tax credits and rebates.