INTERVIEW: Joe Nichols talks “Home Run” and reuniting with Benny Brown

Joe Nichols is entering his third decade of being a mainstay in country music — having always bridged the gap between the genre’s old-school roots and contemporary era. He’s a 21st century traditionalist — an artist who first broke onto the scene with 2002’s “The Impossible,” which was quickly followed by his first number one “Brokenheartsville” and has since had no shortage of top ten singles and plenty of #1’s as well.