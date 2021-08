We’re not the same consumers we were a year ago. More people are heading back out into the world, hitting up bars and restaurants and even jetting off to vacation destinations instead of sitting in our pajamas — and companies are feeling it. In the second quarter of 2021, Amazon’s revenue grew just 27% year-over-year, missing analysts’ expectations and significantly slowing down from the second quarter of 2020 when sales soared 40%. The fact that Amazon’s annual epic Prime Day sales event took place in the second quarter of 2021 (versus October in 2020) only reinforces the idea that Amazon’s revenues were underwhelming.