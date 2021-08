The NFL is putting its foot down when it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks during the 2021 season. Over a dozen games were rescheduled due to the virus during the 2020 NFL season and now the NFL is pushing to ensure there are no cancellations and few rescheduled games in 2021. The league sent out a memo on Thursday, which was in part shared by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The memo details new rules as it relates to rescheduled and canceled games during the upcoming season.