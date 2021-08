(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“Building a fair, representative democracy is how we achieve long-term advances on issues from employment to education, from health care to housing, and from civil rights to criminal justice. It’s how we count every vote—and make every vote count. It is how we advance equality, opportunity, and justice in areas where too many Americans are still let down, left out, and left behind. The job before us will not be easy; it never has been. But our aims are worth fighting for … Make no mistake, we have the capacity to repair our country and forge a nation that recognizes the dignity of every human being and that finally makes real the promise of America.”—Former U. S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Chairman, National Democratic Redistricting Committee, 2021 State of Black America.