Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Live updates: Kirk Ferentz, six other Big Ten coaches take the stand during Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days

By Robert Read
Daily Iowan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The second and final day of the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days is underway. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is scheduled to take the podium at 11:30 a.m. (CT). Ferentz, as well as Hawkeyes Tyler Linderbaum, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Zach VanValkenburg, will speak again at Media Days on Friday afternoon. Representatives from six other Big Ten programs will also field questions throughout the day.

dailyiowan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Mel Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#Coaching#American Football#Media Days#Spartans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa State247Sports

Iowa football releases depth chart during Big Ten Media Days

After not having Big Ten Media Days last year-- the Big Ten's Media are gathered in Indianapolis to discuss the 2021 football season with coaches and selected student-athletes. As Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren was making his opening statement, Kirk Ferentz released the updated Iowa football depth chart. Some young...
College SportsR Scarlet Knights

Big Ten Media Day: Head Coach Greg Schiano Press Conference

GREG SCHIANO: Good morning. Thank you Commissioner Warren. I would like to thank our president Jonathan Holloway and our athletic director Pat Hobbs for giving me the opportunity to stand here at this podium of Big Ten Media Days as the head coach at Rutgers. I go back to this is my second stint at Rutgers. I go back to 2002. I was sitting in a small meeting room after a radio show, a weekly radio show, and I turned to one of the hosts I said, 'You know what, we belong in the Big Ten.' And it was a long journey to get to the Big Ten and it occurred after I had left to go to Tampa Bay and now to be back here as a member of the Big Ten at Rutgers, it's a dream come true. It's something that I worked very hard to accomplish, didn't get it done, but eventually others got it done and I'm very, very fortunate to be here.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Ranking Big Ten coaches by their performance at Media Days

Let’s be honest, what coaches say at Media Days won’t really matter all that much by the time the season starts. Heck, it won’t matter by next week. But any time you have all 14 Big Ten coaches in one place and doing the same thing, you have to compare them, right?
NFLuticaphoenix.net

Big Ten East college football season preview

The first half of the college football season was defined by a lack of challengers at the top. Clemson and Alabama have more than looked the part. Georgia is close, Notre Dame is hovering around the conversation, and BYU should get a look. But the Big 12 has all but eliminated itself from the conversation, and other potential SEC contenders have proved to be fatally flawed. It has basically been the top three and a wide chasm.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
Ohio StateCBS Sports

Big Ten football predicted order of finish for 2021: Ohio State picked to win title over Wisconsin

With four straight league titles in hand and two straight College Football Playoff appearances, Ohio State has clearly established itself as the class of the Big Ten, and media who cover the league unanimously expect that dominance to continue in the 2021 season. In the annual cleveland.com Big Ten preseason media poll released Wednesday, the Buckeyes finished as the unanimous pick to win the league with all 34 voters projecting OSU to knock off the Big Ten West champion in the league title game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy