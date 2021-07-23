Cancel
Milton, PA

Police: Vehicles pushed down embankment

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 9 days ago

ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Four vehicles were pushed over an embankment by an unknown person, according to state police in Milton.

Trooper Jared Mowen reported that Terry Longenecker, 81, of Turbotville, contacted the state about an incident that occurred on his property in Anthony Township, Montour County, at 3:30 a.m. July 19. Someone pushed four vehicles down an embankment, causing damage to one of those vehicles.

A neighbor heard loud noises during that time but did not see anything, police said.

The vehicles were a Chevrolet Blazer, a 1999 Continental, a 1996 Ford and a 1999 Ford F-150 XLR, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
Media Account for The Daily Item

