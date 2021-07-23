Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Lileks: When your pants always fit, something's gotta be wrong

By @lileks
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Yes, it's just you. Stop trying to conflate your own neurotic trivia with some general point about society." Oh. Well. I had no idea you felt that way. But hear me out: Is it just me and everyone else who thinks like me, or have pants become … kinder? Less judgmental?

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Nordic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

I've Always Loved My Freckles, but When I Got Acne, I Questioned: Do I Cover Them?

Growing up, I used to love hearing people say I look just like my mom. At first glance, you might miss our similarities; my tan complexion, brown eyes, and thick, curly hair contrast with her fair skin tone, hazel eyes, and straight hair, but the one defining feature that instantly links us together is our freckles. Like most young girls, I idolized my mother as the ultimate standard of beauty and would carefully watch her get ready for work each afternoon. The one thing I noticed was that her freckles were consistently on display, never hidden by heavy foundations or concealers.
CharitiesA.V. Club

Benevolent genius creates Calico Cut Pants site for charity—because you've gotta give

You know how it is: You’re in a hurry in the bathroom, you don’t shake enough, you end up dropping some pee on your pants. Do you live with the humiliation, mockery, and laughter of your co-workers? Or wouldn’t you agree that it’d be easier if there was a completely user-funded web site you could go to to throw them off the scent? Wouldn’t you agree that that’d be better?
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

5 Wardrobe Staples I'm Buying Before I Turn 30 Next Month

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Listen, I'm all about the idea of ageless fashion. I'm a firm believer that you should wear whatever you feel comfortable in, but for many of us, that does indeed change as we get older. It's not so much about "dressing your age"—whatever that means—it's about wearing only what you truly love, spending money on pieces you can wear all the time, and treating yourself to someone fancy every now and then.
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

The 10 Best Places to Buy Jeans Online

It's no secret that online shopping has taken over. From household goods to jewelry, there's hardly anything you can't find and buy online. Sure, there are a few items, select clothing pieces included, that you still like to buy IRL since nothing beats trying them out before you purchase them, and jeans used to be one of them. However, it's almost 2019, and we're leaving the exasperating task of trying on jeans in the past. Sure, there's one side of our brain that says buying denim online involves a 50% chance things might go terribly wrong. But thanks to improved customer service and return policies, buying jeans online is getting better than ever, so there's no need for you to torture yourself in awkward fitting room lighting. You can do that in the comfort of your own home. So, being the jean enthusiasts we are here at Who What Wear, we've been slowly listing all of our favorite places to buy jeans online.
Appareldetroitfashionnews.com

Perfect Fit: Considerations When Choosing Your Wedding Dress

No wedding is complete without the perfect dress. Keep these considerations for choosing your wedding dress in mind to find the right fit for you. Perfect Fit: Considerations When Choosing Your Wedding Dress. A bride’s wedding dress is one of the most important pieces of clothing she’ll ever own. Not...
Cortez, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

When’s the Last Time you Tried Something New?

I was a picky-eater as a kid. Admittedly, I’m still a considerably picky eater as an adult. If something is what could be considered an “interesting” texture, I’m out. 1) You don’t have to like everything, but you have to give it a try. 2) Don’t be a brat. Every...
ApparelETOnline.com

ThirdLove Just Dropped a New Seamless Underwear Line: Shop the Collection

Say goodbye to VPL! ThirdLove has dropped a new seamless collection, perfect for the gym and everywhere else. The Form collection, which promises "limitless stretch and endless comfort" is the perfect solution for form-fitting outfits, allowing you the freedom to wear what you want, without showing a single seam. ThirdLove's...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...
PetsMerced Sun-Star

Old Trainer: My dog hates to be alone when I am at work. Is a second dog a good option?

Dear Old Trainer: Queenie, our 4-year-old Corgi is full of life when we’re home, but when my husband and I leave for work she looks so sad I feel bad. We put a security cam in the living room and she just lays there and looks out the window all day while we’re gone. It worries me she misses us so much. A friend suggested getting a second dog to keep her company. Will that help cheer her up?
Hair Careohmymag.co.uk

Beauty hack: rice water could be the haircare tip you've been missing out on

What if the ingredients in your kitchen cupboards became the best allies in your hair routine? Olive oil, eggs and honey have already been adopted by beauty addicts who use them in their treatments. Now make way for this summer's star ingredient: rice. Whether used as a rinse or as a treatment, rice water will become your new favourite for strong, shiny hair. A routine to try as soon as possible!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

And Just Like That, My Cart Is Already Full of Trendy Fall Items

Anyone else excited for fall? Sure, we may still be basking in the sweltering summer heat and wearing our lightweight dresses and linen shorts right now, but fall starts in approximately seven weeks, and I, for one, can’t wait for all the sartorial delights and cool trends the new season has to offer (not to mention the many other delights that come with it).
Skin CareAllure

111Skin Y Theorem Day Cream Is Dry Skin’s Worst Enemy

My normal/dry skin loves the rich 111Skin Y Theorem Day Cream, formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and five different vitamins (A, C, E, F, and H, to be specific) that work together to nourish and hydrate. A little bit of this cream goes a long way, so don’t feel tempted to grab a huge blob like I initially did. I like rubbing it in after applying my serums and really working it into my face and neck, almost like giving myself a little massage. The emollient cream leaves my skin softened and hydrated throughout the day. But even though this cream is intensely hydrating, it won’t clog oily areas, such as the T-zone. A colleague with combination skin, beauty assistant Michella Oré, put it to the test too. She loved that it kept her skin smooth but not shiny. “Even though I moisturize in the morning, my cheeks and forehead are usually parched again by nighttime,” she says. “But my complexion felt as hydrated in the evening as it did when I massaged this 111Skin cream on after breakfast.”
Skin CareAllure

This Hydrating Serum’s Cream-to-Gel Texture Could Not Feel Any Better

The cream-to-gel texture of Decorté Moisture Liposome Serum feels so luxurious against my skin and is lightweight enough to layer — even under the rich creams I wear during winter. But the hyaluronic acid formula hydrates so well on its own, I only need to apply my regular sunscreen on top in the summer.
Home & GardenAugusta Free Press

7 best gift ideas for women in 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Looking for the best gift for her this year? Even when you know her style and what she likes, finding the perfect gift can be difficult. From classic jewelry to unique subscriptions and a Fragrance Discovery set, we’re going to share seven of the best gift ideas for women in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy