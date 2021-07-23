Lileks: When your pants always fit, something's gotta be wrong

My normal/dry skin loves the rich 111Skin Y Theorem Day Cream, formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and five different vitamins (A, C, E, F, and H, to be specific) that work together to nourish and hydrate. A little bit of this cream goes a long way, so don’t feel tempted to grab a huge blob like I initially did. I like rubbing it in after applying my serums and really working it into my face and neck, almost like giving myself a little massage. The emollient cream leaves my skin softened and hydrated throughout the day. But even though this cream is intensely hydrating, it won’t clog oily areas, such as the T-zone. A colleague with combination skin, beauty assistant Michella Oré, put it to the test too. She loved that it kept her skin smooth but not shiny. “Even though I moisturize in the morning, my cheeks and forehead are usually parched again by nighttime,” she says. “But my complexion felt as hydrated in the evening as it did when I massaged this 111Skin cream on after breakfast.”
