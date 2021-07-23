Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert are the New Faces of Balenciaga
Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber and French acting legend Isabelle Huppert: together at last? The unlikely pair are the two celebrity faces featured in Balenciaga’s fall 2020 campaign under creative director Demna Gvasalia. Huppert has previously appeared in a campaign for Givenchy and fronted a film for Roger Vivier, but this is something of a milestone for Bieber. While he’s appeared in several ads for Calvin Klein in the past, somehow Bieber has never fronted a campaign for a European luxury house before.www.wmagazine.com
Comments / 0