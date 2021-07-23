Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert are the New Faces of Balenciaga

In 2021, relationships have never been so impressive. Truly. Because despite a pandemic, political bonfires and the resulting dinner table debate fodder, you're still Getting On. And, after being forced into the same domestic cage for over a year, you haven't started Getting It On with someone else. Bravo to you. You're a strong half to a now even stronger partnership. You must like each other a lot. You're so in sync. You finish each other's sentences. You've even started dressing the same.