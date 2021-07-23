Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Protecting tax cheats is disgraceful

By Joe Sundeen; Lower Makefield
BucksLocalNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Judy Woodruff of the PBS News Hour asked West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito why Republicans reject the notion of giving the IRS more resources to help collect the billions in taxes owed by wealthy tax cheats, as a way to help pay for improving the Nation’s infrastructure, her answer astonished me, but on reflection doesn’t surprise me. She maintained that giving the IRS more resources, to enforce the Law, would imperil the right to privacy of these (super wealthy) cheats.

www.buckslocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Woodruff
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Disgraceful#Tax Return#The Pbs News Hour#Nation#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi's spokesperson swiftly responds to McCarthy's joke

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joked at an event that it “will be hard not to hit” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the speaker’s gavel if Republicans take control of the chamber in the 2022 midterms and he becomes speaker. CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux reports Pelosi’s spokesperson and deputy chief of staff swiftly condemned the comments.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter compares Donald Trump supporters to Jonestown cult members

CNN anchor Brian Stelter used his Sunday show "Reliable Sources" to feature a segment comparing Donald Trump supporters to Jonestown cult members. Stelter spoke with Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., to help explain the similarities between Trump supporters and Jonestown cultists. Speier, who survived the Jonestown massacre while investigating it years ago, agreed with the comparison between the Trump "cult," as Stelter called it, and the Jonestown members.
Pharmaceuticalsthejacksonpress.org

Majority Of Unvaccinated Americans Say They Don’t Want The Shot

A Tuesday poll indicated that most unvaccinated Americans are not planning to take the vaccine due to doubts on the overall safety of the shots as well as the potential side effects. An Associated Press-NORC poll released said that 11% of the unvaccinated respondents asked would “definitely” get the coronavirus...
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Dan Sullivan, Lisa Murkowski, and Angus King Introduce American Grown Act

August 1, 2021 - Washington - Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Angus King (I-Maine) last week introduced the American Grown Act, legislation requiring the Executive Office of the President, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State to only procure cut flowers and cut greens grown in the United States.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Rep. Jackie Speier Compares Trump to Jonestown Cult Leader Jim Jones: 'Merchants of Deceit'

Rep. Jackie Speier, who survived the Jonestown massacre, compared former President Donald Trump to cult leader Jim Jones while appearing on CNN Sunday morning. The Democratic congresswoman, who represents part of California's Bay Area, said Trump and Jones are both charismatic leaders who were able to "talk in terms that appealed to those who were disaffected, disillusioned and who were looking for something, much like those who became part of Jim Jones' congregation. They were lost souls."

Comments / 0

Community Policy