LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Protecting tax cheats is disgraceful

When Judy Woodruff of the PBS News Hour asked West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito why Republicans reject the notion of giving the IRS more resources to help collect the billions in taxes owed by wealthy tax cheats, as a way to help pay for improving the Nation’s infrastructure, her answer astonished me, but on reflection doesn’t surprise me. She maintained that giving the IRS more resources, to enforce the Law, would imperil the right to privacy of these (super wealthy) cheats.