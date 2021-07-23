Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Beyond Van Gogh In Detroit Is An Immersive Experience You Should Check Out

By Clay
Posted by 
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My family visited the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit recently, and it is an incredible, immersive experience that everyone should see. I've always been a little intimidated by art exhibits, mostly because I'm not the most artistic person. I never know how long to stand in front of a painting or work of art, and I worry that everyone else can see something I'm missing. Even with all that angst, I knew that I wanted to see the Van Gogh display when it was announced.

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Works#The Beyond#Beyond Van Gogh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Anthony Kiedis Selling ‘Truly Beautiful’ Hawaiian Home for $10M

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has put his Hawaiian home up for sale with an asking price of just under $10 million. “Set like a jewel in one of the most beautiful places on earth, listings of this caliber rarely come on the market,” boasts the home’s official listing. The three bedroom, four bathroom home is located on the North Shore of Kauai, roughly 10 minutes from downtown Hanalei.

Comments / 0

Community Policy