From canoe slalom to rock climbing, the Tokyo Olympics are full of intriguing yet lesser-known sports

The images of Olympic glory that are etched in people’s minds are often the same athletes. And, often, the same sports…. When people think of the Summer Olympics, they think of Michael Phelps winning eight gold medals in swimming in 2008. Or the Dream Team — with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, among others — that set the standard for men’s basketball dominance in 1992. Or gymnast Kerri Strug landing a vault on a hurt ankle in 1996.