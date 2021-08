Florida State tight end Camren McDonald is on the Mackey Award Watch List, the organization announced Friday. McDonald, who was also named a Good Works Team nominee earlier this week, has appeared in 33 games with nine starts and made 29 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt junior from Long Beach, Calif., registered a career-high seven catches for a career-best 61 yards against Pitt. He caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in FSU’s 31-28 win over No. 5 North Carolina that proved to be the winning points. At No. 12 Miami, McDonald’s then-career-high six catches included his first collegiate touchdown.