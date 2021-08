The Milwaukee Brewers' offense was finally halted on Sunday night as they fell to the Chicago White Sox. Brandon Woodruff only had one bad inning on the evening in his seven innings of work. In the third inning, the White Sox took their first lead of the series when Seby Navala hit an RBI single. Lance Lynn helped his own cause with a two-run single a few batters later. The Brewers got on the board with a fifth inning RBI double by Jackie Bradley, Jr. as he drove in Tyrone Taylor.