Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

eCombustible Case Study: Mining Industry

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Climate change and environmental sustainability have become major issues of social concern. In order to reduce carbon emissions, many industries are looking for innovative opportunities and investments in hydrogen technologies. Could this be the solution to the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy? For one major player in the mining industry, eCombustible has drastically improved conditions.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Low Carbon Economy#Mines#Ecombustible Case Study#The Paris Agreement#Success#The Mining Industry With
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Xodus studies electrification of Harbour's UK platforms

The OGA estimates that the UK could reduce its current offshore production emissions by 20% through full electrification. UK consultancy Xodus reported on July 30 that it was undertaking a study on the infrastructure and modifications that would be needed to electrify Harbour Energy's platforms in the UK's central North Sea.
Morgantown, WVTheInterMountain.com

WVU earns funding to assist manufacturers in cutting carbon footprint

MORGANTOWN– West Virginia University will help promote emerging concepts, technologies and use of alternative energy sources to supply heat, power and new feedstocks for energy-intensive industries, thanks to U.S. Department of Energy funding aimed at helping small- and medium-sized manufacturers reduce carbon emissions and energy costs. The WVU Industrial Assessment...
Environmentaithority.com

Schneider Electric and the Global Footprint Network Partner on “100 Days of Possibility” Initiative to Promote Solutions to Fight Climate Change

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Global Footprint Network (GFN), a research organization that tracks how the world manages natural resources, launched the “100 Days of Possibility” initiative. The initiative seeks to promote solutions that help address climate change and biodiversity loss.
Berkeley, CAValueWalk

Industry and Academia Join Forces for Baseline Study on Cobalt Artisanal Mining in DRC

BERKELEY, CA—JULY 29, 2021—Today, Responsible Sourcing Network, in partnership with the Department of Anthropology of the University of British Columbia, released the Baseline Study of Artisanal and Small-Scale Cobalt Mining in the Republic Democratic of the Congo (DRC). This study, funded through the Responsible Minerals Initiative, is needed and timely given that approximately 70% of the world’s cobalt is located in the DRC.
IndustryWired

How Data Science is Revolutionizing the Mining Industry

The mining industry is about as old as civilization itself. From the Bronze Age to the Industrial Age to today, every time humans make significant advances in extracting natural resources from the earth, it shapes the rest of the world as we know it. Without question, mining will again be...
Energy Industrywashingtoninformer.com

U.S. Economic Recovery Hinges on Oil & Gas Industry: Study

America’s natural gas and oil industry will need to serve as a vital driver of the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery, according to a new study. The industry counts as critical to every sector of the U.S. economy and supports millions of jobs across all 50 states, says a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers that compiles the latest available government data.
RetailCIO

Prevention in Action: Case Studies

What does it mean to have a security solution that is focused on malware detection and prevention, scanning all potential threats prior to execution? Covering 6 different industries including Healthcare, Retail, Education, Finance, MSSPs and Aviation, these case studies explore what Prevention in Action will mean for your enterprise. Sharpen your security posture and discover how Deep Instinct makes protection from ransomware possible.
Personal Financeinforisktoday.com

Case Study: Leading Financial Institutions

This case study looks at how banks, some of the largest and most prime targets, are using the Pure Signal™ Recon solution to trace, map and monitor adversary infrastructures to get ahead of threats, close detection gaps, accelerate incident response and prevent recurrence. Preemptive mapping of APTs and preventing incident...
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Industry and CABEI study the barriers of the electricity market in Central America

Managua, Jul 23 (EFE) .- The Federation of Chambers and Industrial Associations of Central America and the Dominican Republic (Fecaica) reported this Friday that, together with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), began a study on the Regional Electricity Market ( MER) with the purpose of transforming transmission networks towards greater business participation.
Economyinvesting.com

A green revolution in crypto mining? Industry answers wake-up call

After having been hailed as a champion of sorts by many within the global digital asset market, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk dropped a bombshell on the crypto community earlier in May, backtracking the company’s decision to start accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as a means of payment for various automotive sales. The reason cited was that Bitcoin mining processes were too resource-intensive and unsustainable in the long run.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Industry carbon budget depleted by 2037, NOCs to use half: Study

Oil and gas companies will deplete their 1.5°C carbon budget by 2037, states an analysis by the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA). The non-profit also graded individual companies on their transition efforts, showing a lack of movement by national oil companies. The WBA created the study with non-profit environmental disclosure advocates...
Energy Industrybeincrypto.com

Crypto Mining Industry Showing Signs of Green Energy Shift

The Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index is showing a big shift in the cryptocurrency mining industry towards cleaner sources of energy. New data published by Cambridge University suggests that the mining industry has changed significantly over the past six months. The control over mining by the Chinese segment has fallen by over 20% since October 2020.
Energy IndustryAlaska Journal of Commerce

Study: Green energy requires massive jump in metal mining

Clean energy may mean less mining for coal, but it also means opening or expanding mines to unearth minerals such as cobalt for use in alloys and batteries, tellurium for solar cells and semiconductors, and germanium for transistors in electronic devices. That’s according to Dr. Michael Moats, professor and interim...
ScienceNature.com

A study on movement characteristics and distribution law of dust particles in open-pit coal mine

Previous simulation studies of dust particles movement behavior in open-pit coal mines only aimed at a single operation link, and the macro simulation is lacking. This study seeks to explore microscopic migration and macroscopic diffusion of dust particles in the mining area by numerical simulation method. The movement characteristics revealed, and the distribution law of the dust particles in a stable state with the corresponding migration paths in the mining area were obtained respectively. The results showed that the increase amplitude of dust particles diffusion velocity was inversely proportional to particle size, which was vital for dust pollution in the mine. And the larger the particle size in the mining pit was, the lower the escape rate of the dust particles was. Dust particles distributed over a wide range that were not limited by space height, and the distribution characteristics of dust particles at different heights were basically the same. Meanwhile, it is found that the dust distribution in the two places is relatively concentrated due to the circulation phenomenon of the mining pit and the west dump. And wind action would accelerate the moving dust particles to reach a stable distribution state.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

LG Energy Solution gets ambitious with ESG vision

LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutral by 2050; convert to 100% renewable energy in its global business operations by 2030. Leading battery manufacturer boasts efforts to lead sustainable future and declares ESG vision “We CHARGE toward a better future.”. “ESG management is a new guide in creating sustainable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy