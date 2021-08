Barack and Michelle Obama have always had a very special 4th of July, at least for the last 23 years ... because it's not just Independence Day for them. Malia turned 23, and her pops couldn't be happier, writing, "Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia! It's been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor. I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you."