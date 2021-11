Grade 1-winning sprinter Bell's the One will try to win for the 11th time in her career when she leaves the starting gate on Saturday in the 2021 Dream Supreme Stakes at Churchill Downs. The race originally was billed as the sixth showdown between Bell's the One and her rival, Sconsin, but the latter was forced to scratch from the race on Saturday morning. Bell's the One is the 7-5 favorite in the 2021 Dream Supreme Stakes odds.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO