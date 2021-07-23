Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

AM News Brief: Stargazing In Eagle Mountain, Parade Traffic In SLC & Smoky Air And Exercise (Everywhere)

kuer.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays of ‘47 Impacts Downtown Salt Lake City Roads. There are road closures in downtown Salt Lake City Friday because of the Days of 47 parade and festivities. The Salt Lake City Police department said roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to around noon. The marathon and other races got underway at 5:30 a.m. Traffic will only be able to cross intersections along the marathon route between runners; that includes Sunnyside, 1300 East and South Temple. Intersections will be closed entirely along the parade route which starts at State and South Temple, heads south on 200 East and turns on 900 South towards Liberty Park. UTA has increased TRAX and FrontRunner service before the parade gets underway at 9 a.m., but buses will be running on a Saturday schedule. — Elaine Clark.

www.kuer.org

