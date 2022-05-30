ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

RTX 3080 Laptops Memorial Day Deals: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now

By Stewart Bendle
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 1 day ago

The most powerful gaming GPU you can get in a laptop today, Nvidia’s RTX 3080, offers boost clocks up to 1,710 MHz (depending on TGP), up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 6,144 CUDA cores.

However, as with buying RTX 3080 graphics cards for your desktop or gaming desktops with RTX 3080 inside, it’s not always easy to find systems in stock with the mobile version. That’s why we’re rounding up all the major-brand RTX 3080 laptops you can buy (in the U.S. anyway) below, along with links to where you can buy them.

We have not tested all of these laptops so we can’t vouch for their overall performance, their screen quality, build quality, or other features. However, with the massive stock shortages we’re seeing, sometimes your best choice is the one you can find in stock.

GeForce RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals

It's coming up to Memorial Day weekend and deals are already dropping on GeForce RTX 3080 laptops, and we've summarized the deals to help you save some cash.

For a complete list of the top models, we have tested and recommend, regardless of their current stock situation (and including GPUs from AMD), see our best gaming laptops page .

Note that stocks, prices, and ship times change rapidly so we can't guarantee that something we've listed here will be in stock by the time you read this or that it will be exactly the price we saw it at. However, we will update this article on a regular basis.

There are options with both Intel's Core processors and AMD's Ryzen chips, so no matter which processor you prefer, there are options that are currently available.

If you're partial to AMD and want its top-end graphics chip, the Radeon RX 6800M, you should check out the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition .

Acer RTX 3080 Laptops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1iwQ_0b5ogETQ00

Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3080): was $2,100, now $1,749 at Newegg
The Nitro 5 comes equipped with an octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3080. View Deal

Alienware RTX 3080 Laptops

Dell / Alienware offers RTX 3080 GPUs as an option on several different systems, including the Alienware m17 R4 , along with the Alienware X15 and Alienware X17 .  At press time, the m17 R4 was not available on Dell.com with the RTX 3080 option (though it has offered it in the past), which is a shame because that model has a speedy 150-watt TGP (total graphics power) for its 3080. All models on Dell.com appear to be in stock with ship dates of about a month from now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1QZI_0b5ogETQ00

Alienware X15 R2 (RTX 3080Ti): now $3,449 at Dell
This high-end configuration comes standard with a 12th Gen, Core i9-12900H and an RTX 3080 Ti.  It also sports a 1TB NVMe SSD, 240Hz QHD screen, and 32GB of RAM. View Deal

Razer RTX 3080 Laptops

Razer offers a really wide variety of RTX 3080-powered gaming laptops, with sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches. On Razer's site, you'll find no less than 11 different SKUs with RTX 3080 inside. However, as of this writing, only five are in stock on Razer.com. These include the Razer Blade 14 with a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and QHD screen and the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with a 4K OLED screen and Core i9-11900H CPU. These are our favourite configs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9Kl1_0b5ogETQ00

Razer Blade 17 (RTX 3080 Ti): $4,299 at Razer
This flagship Razer 17 Blade features all the latest hardware including an RTX 3080ti, Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM (4800MHz), and a 1TB SSD, along with a 144Hz 4K display. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzIW4_0b5ogETQ00

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080): was $2,799, now $2,599 at Razer
The cheapest and lightest Razer RTX 3080 laptop, this Blade 14 configuration comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with a 165Hz, 2K display. We published a review of the Razer Blade 14 with the lesser, RTX 3070 GPU and liked its lightweight design and colourful display.

It weighs just 3.9 pounds too, but consider that this isn't the highest-performing RTX 3080. The maximum graphics power is just 100W (where larger systems go up to 150W) and the boost clock is 1,365 MHz.  You can also find this configuration at Best Buy or at Amazon for the same price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOXAF_0b5ogETQ00

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (RTX 3080): was $3,099, now $2,699 at Amazon
This 4.6-pound laptop is powered by a Core i7-11800H CPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch, FHD 360 Hz display for high-speed gaming. The maximum graphics power is 105W, slightly more than the Blade 14.

You can get this config for the same price at Razer . View Deal

Asus RTX 3080 Laptops

Asus makes a slew of gaming laptops under both its Republic and Gamers (ROG) and TUF Gaming lines. However, if you're looking for an RTX 3080 laptop from Asus, you're most likely to find it in the form of either the ROG Strix Scar or ROG Zephyrus models.

Available in 15 and 17-inch sizes, the Strix Scar is designed to target competitive gamers or anyone who values a high refresh rate most of all. The Scar 15, for example, is available with a 300 Hz panel. The thinner and more attractive Zephyrus is no slouch either, sporting a 165 Hz panel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsvkK_0b5ogETQ00

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): now $2,199 at Best Buy
The ROG Zephyrus G15 comes equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900HS, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyPn4_0b5ogETQ00

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): $2,949 at Amazon
One of the lighter 15-inch RTX 3080 laptops around, the ROG Zephyrus 15 weighs a mere 4.4 pounds. This config comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 165 HZ, 2560 x 1440 display panel. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iP5ha_0b5ogETQ00

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,979 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal

MSI RTX 3080 Laptops

MSI has a huge lineup of RTX 3080 laptops, including entries in its Leopard, Stealth and Raider lines. Opt for the Stealth line if you want something thinner and lighter or the Leopard if you want something a little bit less expensive. Whatever you choose, you'll find lots of great features such as high-speed USB ports and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) gaming laptop: now $2,599 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvArX_0b5ogETQ00

MSI GS66 Stealth (RTX 3080): was $2,599, now $2,199 at Newegg
This 15-inch, 4.6-pound laptop has a 2K, 240 Hz screen that promises to cover 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.  It also features a 11800H Intel Core-i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, a Thunderbolt 4 port, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3PXc_0b5ogETQ00

MSI GS76 Stealth (RTX 3080): was $2,849, now $2,599 at Newegg
The 17-inch laptop weighs a mere 5.4 pounds and features a 300 Hz, 1080p panel. It also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Laptops

Gigabyte has a couple of different RTX 3080 laptops. The Aorus 15 and 17 are designed for gamers, with the 15P specifically offering a higher GPU boost clock and more video RAM than most RTX 3080 implementations. The Aero has a more subtle design, but packs in a 4K AMOLED display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqQVY_0b5ogETQ00

Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD (RTX 3080): was $2,399, now $1,899 at B&H
This 15-inch, Aorus laptop has a few benefits over some competitors, namely an RTX 3080 with 16GB of RAM (instead of 8), a boost clock of 1,545 MHz and a max graphics power of 130W. It also has a 240 Hz, Pantone-Certified display, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

We reviewed the Aorus 15P and praised its strong performance and relatively lightweight design. However, we found that the display was a bit dull and the webcam placement was poor. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRiEQ_0b5ogETQ00

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD (RTX 3080): was $2,499, now $2,199 at B&H
This stunner of a machine uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its RTX 3080 has a boost clock of 1,245 MHz and a maximum graphics power of 105W. View Deal

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Best Laptops#The Models#Memorial Day#Cuda
