US butterfly prodigy Claire Curzan: ‘Everyone gawked at this girl who liked to swim fast’
Just what does a three-year-old swimming prodigy look like?. Mark Curzan knows the answer to that now, though he didn’t at the time. Fourteen years ago, he watched proudly as his daughter, Claire, kept up with – and even beat – the six-year-olds in 15-yard races at their local community pool. At 6am on Saturday, he’ll proudly watch from home as his 17-year-old daughter competes in the 100m butterfly at the Olympics in Tokyo.www.theguardian.com
