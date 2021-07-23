Cancel
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support – Confluence Detector

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold price is defending the $1800 mark but not for long. Gold remains on track for the first weekly loss in five. Gold: Possible correction to $1,800 as key resistance holds. Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months. With a volatile week coming to an end, concerns over the global economic outlook amid Delta covid variant spread kept the dollar bids underpinned. Meanwhile, upbeat corporate earnings reports on both sides of the Atlantic and stimulus optimism refuelled reflated trades, lifting the Treasury yields at gold’s expense. From a near-term technical perspective, gold price remains exposed to downside risks, as a break of the support area near the $1799-$1795 region appears inevitable.

MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, SafeMoon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 02 August

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON drops 27%, but any rebound should be sold. SafeMoon price shaped a descending triangle pattern since the May collapse, with the May 19 low of $0.00000261 serving as the horizontal support for the triangle. Finally, on July 28, SAFEMOON logged a daily close below the May 19 low, triggering the bearish pattern. Despite the oversold condition on the daily RSI, the outlook for the altcoin is still bearish as the previous price contraction will lead to further price expansion.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: August 2 - August 6

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds near 0.7000 as US dollar stays soft

NZD/USD is steady as traders watch US data. The US dollar was pressured on Monday as real yields fall. NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia flat at 0.6969 and has ranged between a low of 0.6952 and 0.6993. The US July manufacturing ISM dipped to 59.5 (exp: 61.0, prev:...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index starts the week offered around 92.00, looks to data

DXY gives away part of Friday’s gains and returns to the 92.00 area. US 10-year yields move higher and approach the 1.25% level. ISM Manufacturing, final Markit’s Manufacturing PMI next of note. The greenback sheds part of last Friday’s advance and returns to the 92.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the...
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite

Crude oil prices dropped -2% in July on balance despite back-to-back weekly gains. The commodity has climbed 13.5% since finding support at the $66.25-price level. Year-to-date highs and resurfacing covid fears pose headwinds for oil price action. Crude oil price action advanced 2.4% this past week, extending its rebound to...
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: China data eyed as critical support remains pressured

AUD/USD bears a run to the 0.7320s with hourly support under pressure. Longer-term. bears are seeking a daily breakout and lower swing-low. Ahead of a busy week on the calendar for the pair, the price is craving out firm support at the start of the week so far, but on a break below, the bears will be looking to engage.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is trading marginally lower leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has kicked off the new week on the back foot. The precious metal is trading -0.33% lower but just above the $1800/oz psychological level. Silver is just marginally higher at the time of writing hovering at $25.50/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading close to $4.50/lb around 0.44% in the black and spot WTI has lost -0.75% after a few decent sessions.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive, around 1.2465-60 region

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any impetus to USD/CAD on Monday. Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant some caution for aggressive traders. Sustained weakness below the 1.2400 mark will set the stage for additional near-term losses. The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's modest...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Forecast: A move beyond 1.1900 remains likely

EUR/USD leaves behind Friday’s pullback and approaches 1.19. The dollar remains on the defensive and adds to the bid bias in spot. US, EMU PMIs, US ISM Manufacturing in the limelight later in the session. The recent rebound in EUR/USD from lows in the mid-1.1700s recorded in late July seems...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears need acceptance below 1.2420 to keep reins

USD/CAD retreats towards monthly low, fades Friday bounce off. 200-SMA, five-week-old support line and one-month-old horizontal area challenge bears. Bulls require sustained break of a resistance line from July 19 to retake controls. Bearish RSI line suggests, failures to rebound signal slower grind to the south. USD/CAD remains pressured around...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to gains near session tops, 0.7000 mark remains in sight

NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying near mid-0.6900s on Monday amid renewed USD selling bias. Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields, the risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD. Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant might act as a headwind and cap gains for the major. The NZD/USD pair held on to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Positive eurozone economic surprises offer support for the euro – MUFG

The euro has continued to trade at stronger levels at the start of this week after staging a modest rebound at the end of last month which lifted EUR/USD to an intra-day high of 1.1909 on Friday. As economists at MUFG Bank note, the strength of the eurozone economic recovery surprises to the upside, which offers support to the common currency.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate gains below 1.0550

AUD/NZD embraces the previous session’s gains on Monday. Cross rebounds toward daily support near 1.0530. Momentum oscillators indicate underlying bearish sentiment. AUD/NZD recovers part of its previous session’s losses on Monday’s Asian session. The pair opened lower, albeit recovered t quickly to touch the high of 1.0540. At the time...
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces back after strong German Retail Sales data

US stock futures started the month on a positive note as investors price in robust economic recovery and strong corporate earnings. The Dow Jones rose by more than 150 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by more than 0.65%. According to FactSet, 59% of all companies in the S&P 500 have already published their Q2 earnings. Of these firms, 88% have reported a positive revenue surprise while the blended earnings growth rate was 85.1%. This was the fastest growth since 2009. Other firms that will publish their quarterly results this week are Square, Leggett & Platt, Vordano Realty Trust, Take-Two Interactive and NXP Semiconductor among others.

